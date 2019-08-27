Police: Missing 89-year-old Columbus man suffers from dementia

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for an 89-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Hugh F. Cliff Jr., 89, called his daughter from the Speedway at 2875 Stelzer Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Cliff suffers from dementia.

Cliff is described as a black male standing 5’6, weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Cliff is believed to be driving a gray 2019 Jeep with Ohio license plate HSA2916.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

