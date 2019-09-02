Breaking News
Police: Man with gun stops man with knife in Coshocton McDonald’s

COSCHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man with a concealed carry permit drew his weapon on a man with a knife in a Coshocton County McDonald’s, the county sheriff’s office said.

According to a Facebook post on the Coshocton County Sheriff’s page, the sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday about a man with a knife at a local McDonald’s.

Sheriff’s determined when they arrived that the man, 22, from Coshocton, was making threats while inside the restaurant.

A customer in the restaurant noticed the man and confronted him. The customer drew his weapon on the man.

The two men then went outside the restaurant, where the man with the knife set the knife down.

Sheriff’s deputies took the suspect into custody without any problems.

Police did not say if any shots were fired.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and the county prosecutor’s office.

