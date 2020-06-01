Columbus Police: Man waves gun during downtown protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been charged after police said he was seen waving a gun out of a vehicle window during protests in downtown Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, Nathaniel Ray Shepherd Jr., 22, of Columbus, was seen waving a gun out of an SUV window and failed to stop for police at Broad Street and Fourth Street.

Police said the white SUV sped off, but was stopped a short time later by officers.

According to police, they discovered a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with two regular magazines and one 30-round magazine, a loaded AK-47 pistol, two unloaded .22 AR-style pistols, a bag of suspected cocaine, and $818.

Shepherd was arrested and charged with felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Chief Deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Jim Gilbert posted a video showing someone standing on top of a white SUV while brandishing an automatic rifle in his hands.