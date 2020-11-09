Police: Man walks into urgent care after being shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into an urgent care on Alum Creek Drive.

The Columbus Division of Police says the shooting occurred near the 1300 Deshler Avenue and officers responded to the urgent care around 6:02 p.m.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim was meeting a friend at the park. An unknown man came out of the bushes and fired at the victim striking him in the upper torso.

The victim told police, he believed he was set up. He arrived at the hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.