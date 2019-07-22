Police: Man used chair, rock to steal purse from German Village home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking the public for help finding a suspected thief in the German Village section of the city.

Police responded to a call early in the morning on July 10. The victim told police the suspect took a chair from her front porch, used the chair to stand on, and then used a rock to break through a window of her home.

According to police, the man took the victim’s purse from inside the house.

Police said the suspect tried to use the victim’s ATM card three times at three different gas stations. One of those attempts was successful, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Sharma in the Columbus Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2072 or email ssharma@columbuspolice.org.