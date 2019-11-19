Police: Man tells manager he’s stealing batteries from Columbus CVS

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man they said stole batteries from a pharmacy, told the store’s manager he was stealing the batteries, then pulled a knife on her.

Columbus Police said that on Oct. 14 at approximately 12:05 p.m., a man entered the CVS pharmacy on Cleveland Avenue. The man grabbed a shopping cart and walked to a battery display in the store.

The store’s manager told police she saw the man putting packs of batteries into a plastic bag. When the manager asked the suspect about the items, he told her he was stealing them, police said.

When the manager told the man to leave the store, he allegedly pulled a knife on her and told her to back off or he would cut her and that he was taking the items in the bag.

The suspect then fled from the store.

On Oct. 25 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police said the same man returned to the same CVS store.

The suspect took a shopping cart and entered an aisle inside the store, taking several products from the shelves and putting them into a plastic bag, according to police.

The man again fled from the store.

The suspect is described as a black man between 50 and 60 years old with salt and pepper hair. He is between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds.

For the Oct. 14 incident, the suspect was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and sunglasses.

For the Oct. 25 incident, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with a red shirt, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information about either robbery is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.