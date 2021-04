COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said stole a television from a waiting room at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Linden location.

In a tweet, police said the man walked into the waiting room of Nationwide Children’s Linden Primary Care Center on Feb. 1 and removed the television from the wall before leaving the building.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2043 or email jlee@columbuspolice.org.