Police: Man steals thousands in cigarettes from delivery driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the lookout for a man they said stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a delivery driver earlier this month.

According to a post on its Facebook page, police said a driver was making a delivery at the Mobil gas station on East Fifth Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. Aug. 2.

When the driver entered the store, at least one suspect entered the truck and made off with the cigarettes.

The suspect, a black male who was wearing a yellow reflective traffic vest at the time, left the scene in a Toyota Sienna minivan with temporary license plates.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2006 or email bcrawford@columbuspolice.org.