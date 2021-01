COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s purse at a Kroger in south Columbus.

According to investigators, the crime occurred on Dec. 27 at 3637 S. High Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police said security tried stopping the suspect, but he fled on foot. He was seen with another male and female.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2095.