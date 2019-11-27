Police: Man shot while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was found injured in a store parking lot after he was shot while driving in northeast Columbus, police say.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:14am, Wednesday, a 25-year-old man pulled into the parking lot of the Giant Eagle located in the 2900 block of Stelzer Avenue and notified the driver of a street sweeper that he had been shot.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4075 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.