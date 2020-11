COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting on the northside.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Northtowne Blvd, where they found Adul R. Mohamed with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 35-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police, he was walking home from a bar when gunshots were fired. He hadn’t realized his injury until he arrived home.

Police continue to investigate.