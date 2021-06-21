Police: Man shot, killed while leaving Father’s Day party in east Columbus

Scene at a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive on June 20, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man not involved in a dispute at a Father’s Day party has been charged with fatally shooting the victim.

At about 3:37 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found Jason Keys, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital when he later died.

Elias Smith

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Keys and his wife were leaving a Father’s Day party at a family member’s home when a neighborhood dispute erupted, and several people pulled out guns.

Police say Elias Smith, 24, who was not involved in the original dispute, heard the arguing and fired several shots at Keys from his home, fatally wounding him.

Smith was later arrested by SWAT members after refusing to leave his home when ordered to do so by police.

Smith has been charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.