Police: Man shot in head at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after Columbus Police responded to a shooting on the city’s east side Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, there was no victim at the scene.

At the same time, a local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot wound victim. The victim, a 19-year-old man, told police he was buying something at a gas station and when he exited the store, he heard shooting.

The victim told police he was struck in the head and called a family member to take him to the hospital.

Police said the victim did not know why he would be targeted.

There is no description of the vehicle or a suspect.

Anyone with any investigation is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.