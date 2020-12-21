Police: Man shot during east Columbus robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man was injured early Monday morning, shot and robbed in an east Columbus alley.

According to Columbus Police, it happened around 1:03 a.m. in an alley behind a business on the 3300 block of East Main Streat. Police were called after the victim knocked on a door on the 700 block of South Waverly Street.

The victim told police he was robbed and shot, but didn’t know the suspects. The suspects were last seen driving in a black sedan.

Police say the man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 614-545-2179 or make an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.