Police: Man shot by neighbor after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after Columbus Police said he was shot by his neighbor after an argument Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the incident on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The man, 41, told police he got into an argument with his neighbor. During the argument, the neighbor allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, hitting the victim in the left leg and right foot.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Police said they are attempting to verify the identity of the suspect before filing charges.