Police: Man shot after SUV bumps rear of vehicle in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot after a SUV bumped the rear of his vehicle in southeast Columbus Wednesday evening, police said.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 6:18 p.m.

While there, officers interviewed a second suspect who was in the vehicle at the time, with police saying she and the shooting victim were in the car driving in the area of East Whittier Street and Studer Avenue when a large white SUV was driving erratically behind them. The woman told police the SUV then bumped their car.

When the shooting victim got out of the car to ask why the SUV bumped them, the passenger of the SUV pointed a gun at the man. Police said when he started running away, the passenger began firing at him, shooting three or four shots and hitting the man in the upper torso.

The SUV then sped away, police said.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.