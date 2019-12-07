Police: Columbus man shoots self in groin during drug deal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is recovering Saturday after telling police he shot himself in the groin during the middle of an illegal drug transaction.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive Saturday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they encountered Kory Harrison-Turner, who they said was suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin area.

Harrison-Turner allegedly told police he was in the middle of an illegal narcotics transaction with another man when Harrison-Turner’s gun went off, hitting him in the groin.

Harrison-Turner walked to a Family Dollar store, where he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Assault Detective Adam Federer at 614-645-4011.