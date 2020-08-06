Police: Man says he was shot for messing up suspect’s haircut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a man said he was shot over a disagreement about a haircut.

Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to an area hospital on Wednesday on the call of a walk-in shooting victim.

According to police, the 44-year-old man said he was shot in the foot, Sunday, for messing up the suspect’s hair. The victim chose not to press charges.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.