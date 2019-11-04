Police: Man said he had a gun during Columbus Target robbery

Jack D. Ferguson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man accused of robbing a campus-area Target.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:35am, Friday, a man exited the Target store located at 1892 N. High Street, after concealing several items under the puffy black coat he was wearing.  

Police say the suspect returned to the store the next morning and again began concealing items underneath the same puffy black coat.  

Security members with the store were watching the suspect on surveillance cameras, however, and when he attempted to leave, they stopped him.  

According to police, the suspect implied he had a gun when confronted by a security officer.  

The security officer backed away and the suspect exited the store.  

The suspect, later identified as Jack D. Ferguson, 54, was arrested by CPD Swat officers on Sunday and charged with robbery. 

