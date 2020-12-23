Police: Man robs UDF in west Columbus with handgun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a UDF in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a man entered the United Dairy Farmers wearing a black and gray hoodie with black sweatpants on Dec. 23.

Police reports state that the man approached the counter and displayed a handgun from underneath his hoodie, demanding cash from the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police believe that the suspect is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.