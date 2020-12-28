Police: Man robs UDF in north Columbus for cigerettes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a UDF for a sack full of cigarettes on the north side of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect walked into the UDF on 3388 Indianola Ave. and ordered the store clerk to fill his grocery sack with cigarettes around 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 24.

RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT?



12/24/20@12:03am-suspect entered UDF@3388 Indianola Ave., handed a grocery sack to an employee & told him to fill it w/cigarettes.



Suspect displayed a gun & threatened the employee.



CPD: 614-645-4665 jbolt@columbuspolice.org

Crime Stoppers: 614-461-TIPS pic.twitter.com/wwdy9KjeOe — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 28, 2020

Police say the clerk complied with the demands after the suspect threatened them and displayed a handgun.

Police ask anyone with information to 614-645-4665.