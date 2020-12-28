Police: Man robs UDF in north Columbus for cigerettes

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a UDF for a sack full of cigarettes on the north side of Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect walked into the UDF on 3388 Indianola Ave. and ordered the store clerk to fill his grocery sack with cigarettes around 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Police say the clerk complied with the demands after the suspect threatened them and displayed a handgun.

Police ask anyone with information to 614-645-4665.

