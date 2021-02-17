Police: Man robs northeast Columbus Dollar Genaral store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Tuesday night.

According to police, the man walked into the store in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 7:58 p.m.

The suspect then asked the cashier, “What would you do it I told you I have a gun?” at which point, the cashier opened the register and put the money into a bag, police said.

Police said the man did not show a gun.

The man then fled the building across the parking lot toward Cleveland Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-3941.