Police: Man robs Linden Family Dollar store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Family Dollar store in Linden Saturday night.

The suspect entered the store at approximately 7:10 p.m., approached the register and demanded money, implying to the store’s employee that he had a weapon.

The employee gave the man the money. The suspect then fled out the front door with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is a black man, between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket with a black hoodie underneath it, dark black or blue Adidas jogging pants, tennis shoes, a black mask, and one glove on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.