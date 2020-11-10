Police: Man robs family dollar in east Columbus

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police is searching for a man who’s suspected of robbing a Family Dollar in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says the suspect entered the store and attempted to make a purchase. The suspect then displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say the suspect is in their 30’s, approximately 6-foot, 250 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, a white cloth mask, and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.

