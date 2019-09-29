Ohio State issues safety notice after 2 off-campus robberies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was allegedly robbed and verbally threatened with a gun by two men near The Ohio State University campus and the suspects reportedly recorded the entire incident on video.

The incident was one of two off-campus robberies that occurred this weekend.

The first incident was reported to Columbus police at 11:40 p.m. Saturday when the victim flagged down officers near the 1700 block of North High Street.

The victim told police he gave the men cash and the suspects fled southbound on North High Street, according to police.

Details about the suspects are limited.

The robbery occurred hours before another man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Norwich Avenue and Williams Street near the OSU campus.

Columbus police are actively investigating both crimes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

The robberies prompted The Ohio State University Emergency Management to issue a Neighborhood Safety Notice Sunday afternoon.

“Crimes are never the fault of the victim. The Ohio State University Police Division encourages everyone to lock doors and windows. When possible, please walk with friends or coworkers and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Please utilize transportation services, when possible, and if you see something, say something: report suspicious behavior by calling police,” OSU police said.