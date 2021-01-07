Police: Man robbed Donatos in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for the suspect involved in a robbery in southeast Columbus on Jan. 4 around 12:09 a.m.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect entered the Donatos and approached the counter, implying he had a gun. The suspect gave the clerk demands and the clerk complied.

Police said the suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described to be in his late teens and early 20’s, 5-foot 7-inches, weighing around 120 to 130 pounds with dreads. He was also wearing a blue surgical mask and a dark blue or black jacket.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.

