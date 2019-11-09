Police: Man pulled into van, pistol-whipped near University District

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two men they said robbed and pistol-whipped another man Saturday afternoon, prompting an alert from Ohio State University.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was walking in the alley in the rear of East Norwich Avenue when a silver mini-van approached him from behind at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Police said the passenger of the van got out and pulled a gun on the victim, forcing him into the van.

The suspect then allegedly whipped the victim with the gun and robbed him.

The victim was released near the intersection of East Long Street and Champion Avenue.

OSU sent out the neighborhood safety notice at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the above information, the notice stated the victim was not affiliated with the university.

Police said the suspect with the gun is a black man with dreadlocks who was wearing a ski mask. The driver is described as a black man with cream-colored dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Division at 614-645-4665.