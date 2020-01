COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle which Columbus Police said was the result of a domestic dispute.

The incident took place in a parking lot on South Ashburton Road at approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Hospital East.

The suspect fled the scene, Columbus Police said. There is no suspect information at this time.

No other details have been released.