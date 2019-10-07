Police: Man in alien mask robs three Columbus businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man who they said robbed three businesses while wearing an alien mask Friday night.

Police said the man entered a T-Mobile store on North High Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. The suspect was wearing a green alien mask, was armed with a large knife, and had a black and red gym bag.

The employee in the store ran into a back room and locked the door, at which point, the suspect decided to leave. At one point before leaving the store, the suspect lifted the mask, allowing surveillance cameras to take video.

Eight minutes later, the suspect entered a Subway restaurant on Morse Road. Police said the suspect brandished his knife and demanded the cash in the register. The employee complied and the suspect ran out a side door toward Chesford Road.

According to police, the same suspect entered a Chipolte restaurant on Morse Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. Again, the suspect showed his knife and demanded the cash from the register, police said. The employee complied and the man took the cash and left the restaurant.

The suspect then got into a gray or silver four-door car, possibly a Honda Civic, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.