Live Now
Columbus Fire working two-alarm structure fire

Police: Man had enough fentanyl at Grove City hotel to kill a million people

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A New York man is accused of having enough fentanyl to cause a fatal overdose in at least a million people.

According to court documents, Police and medics responded to the Quality Inn at 1800 Stringtown Road on November 25 on a report of a man suffering an overdose.

Once revived, police said Edward Figueroa-Benitez admitted to using heroin and that there was a small amount in his room.

Police got a search warrant for the room. During the search, they found three kilograms of fentanyl.

Figueroa-Benitez was indicted on charges of possession of drugs and trafficking of drugs with major drug trafficker specifications. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million bond.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is 3 milligrams. Three kilograms of the drug is enough for a million such doses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools