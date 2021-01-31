Police: Man fires at own vehicle as it is stolen in Mount Vernon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is facing gun charges after Columbus Police said he fired at his own vehicle as it was stolen Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Ellison Street and Atcheson Street at approximately 7:23 p.m.

A witness told police that Wallace Holley, 22, of Columbus, pulled up to a take-out business and left his vehicle running while he went inside.

While inside the business, an unknown man got out of a red sedan, then jumped into Holley’s vehicle, a 2012 Kia Sorento, in an attempt to steal the vehicle, police said.

As the suspect drove the Sorento out of the parking lot, Holley allegedly exited the business and began shooting at his vehicle as it drove away.

The Sorento has Ohio license plate JAB3260 and has at least one bullet hole through the front driver’s side window.

Police do not know if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

Holley has been charged with Discharge of a Firearm Across a Roadway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.