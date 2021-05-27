Police: Man dresses as Lowe’s employee to steal pallet of wire from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– An alleged thief disguised himself as a Lowe’s employee to steal thousands of dollars worth of wire, the Columbus Division of Police reports.

CPD says the man walked into the Easton store on Morse Crossing dressed as an employee around 11 a.m. May 16, grabbed a pallet jack, and stole wire valued at thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity (pictured above) is asked to contact Det. Diamond at 614-645-2219 or bdiamond@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.