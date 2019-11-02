Police: Man claims he has gun, steals items from Target near OSU

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said stole a number of items from a downtown Target store.

On Saturday morning at approximately 10:50, a man entered the Target store located on the 1800 block of North High Street and put several items into his coat before leaving the store, Columbus Police said.

Store employees recognized the man as a suspect in a similar theft on Friday.

As the suspect attempted to leave the store Saturday, he was stopped by store security. The man allegedly told the security guard that he was carrying a gun and reached into his waistband, police said. The security guard backed away and the man left the store.





Police described the suspect as a black man with a light complexion between 45 and 55-years-old. He is approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs between 200 and 210 pounds. He has white scruffy stubble and was wearing a puffy black coat, black headband, an orange and black Baltimore Orioles baseball cap, grey pants, and red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.