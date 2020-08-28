Police: Man arrested in connection to southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man suspected of killing one man and injuring another outside a strip club in southeast Columbus earlier this month.

The Columbus Division of Police says Deone Anthony Logan (II), 28, was arrested in Akron Thursday, in connection to a shooting, August 10, near the Confidential Gentlemen’s Club in the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive.

According to police, two adult males were shot and taken to an area hospital. Demonte Rayford, 20 died, and 23-year-old Shannon Knighten Jr. was treated and released.

Police continue to investigate the incident.