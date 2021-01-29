Police: Man arrested for stealing cars and other valuables from multiple Ohio counties

HILLIARD (WCMH) – A man was arrested for stealing multiple cars and credit cards across multiple counties in Ohio.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, Jonathan Basnett, 33, has been charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Police said on Monday, officers executed a search warrant at the 2700 block of Hilliard Rome Road. Inside a garage rented by the suspect, officers discovered a plethora of car parts, tools, and vehicles — many of which are suspected to be stolen. Officers believe there are at least 15 victims in the case.

HPD said their investigation began Jan. 20 when a Union County man told officers he had traded his Kawasaki ATV for the suspect’s trailer but later learned the trailer was stolen. The man’s ATV was among the items located this week at Basnett’s property, which also contained an ATV owned by a Circleville woman and a tow truck stolen from a Mount Vernon business.

When purchasing cars in a private sale, residents are advised to check the vehicle identification number to confirm it has not been damaged or manipulated and to ensure the title and registration documents match.

Residents are also reminded to use the Safe Exchange Zone located in the parking lot of the police station, 5171 Northwest Parkway, Hilliard.