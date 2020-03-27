Police make arrest in east Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man and charged him in connection to an east Columbus homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on March 5, at about 10:08am, officers were called to the 600 block of S. Napoleon Avenue on the report of a person down.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Deonte Kyle Yepes, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Yepes was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Just after midnight Friday, police arrested Terrance Roane, 27, and charged him with murder in connection to Yepes death.

Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.