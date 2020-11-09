Police looking for pair attempting thefts from Costco stores in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man and woman who they said are “becoming more aggressive” in shoplifting attempts at local Costco stores.

According to police, on Nov. 5 at approximately 2:50 p.m., a male suspect walked into the Stelzer Road Costco store through the exit door and walked back to the electronics section.

The suspect then picked up a speaker system and attempted to leave the store. He was stopped by a loss prevention associate, who was able to take the speaker system from the suspect. When the employee attempted to detain the suspect, the man resisted and fled the store.

Police said the suspect got into a gray Ford pickup truck with a female driver and fled the scene.

Police said both suspects were seen on multiple occasions between Sept. 5 and Sept. 15 attempting to shoplift at the Easton and Polaris Costco locations, attempting to take items and becoming more aggressive with store employees.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.