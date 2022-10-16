GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking to identify a man accused of multiple cigarette-carton thefts at gas stations in the area.

On Sept. 18, a man is accused of stealing two cartons of cigarettes from three gas stations in Grove City, valued at $525 in total. The man was seen on surveillance video ordering two cartons of cigarettes, attempting to pay for them using a credit card, then, after his card is declined, grabbing the cartons and leaving the stores. He then drives away in a dark-colored SUV.

According to Crime Stoppers, the same man has committed similar thefts in Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville.

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers



Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information related to these crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.