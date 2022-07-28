REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg barber shop is left to rebuild after police say someone intentionally set fire to the building.

This happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at Grooves Barber and Beauty Salon. Reynoldsburg police are investigating this fire as arson. Witnesses tell police they saw someone throw an item through that window before the fire started.

Barbers at the shop tell us they are in complete shock. Barber Chavez Moman came by Thursday to look at what is left of Grooves Barber and Beauty Salon. He said he wonders who could do such evil.

“We only speak and preach positivity here, nothing negative. So I don’t know why the devil would touch anybody’s heart to do this to us,” Moman said.

Moman has worked at the shop for eight years. He said to him it is more than just a workplace.

“The barber shop is a family,” Moman said. “Each barber is his own business so seven businesses have been destroyed, seven families that have been affected. All the people that we’ve touched.”

He said that family stretches to clients like Shenequa Chapman.

“Well who cuts my hair is Chavez he’s the bomb bomb. He is the bombest barber out there,” Chapman said.

Chapman was supposed to have her haircut Thursday. Instead when she arrived she was stunned to see the scene in front of her. The first thing she did was call Moman to make sure he was ok.

“And then when I heard it was arson I was like why would anybody try to even. They’re the bomb, they’re wonderful people in there,” Chapman said.

Truro Township fire officials say the inside of the building is a complete loss so the barbers will have to start over. Moman believes they will get through this.

“But we are all faithful in here so we’ll pray, we’ll come back. The phoenix will come out of the ashes,” Moman said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They don’t know who caused this and are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads them to the arsonist.