Police looking for 3 boys last seen on Columbus’ west side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Division of Police officers are looking for three boys last seen on Columbus’ west side Monday night.

Donavyn Haddock, 8, Jeremiah Haddock, 12, and Caden Grace, 13, were last seen near S. Harris Ave. and Regina Ct. around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Columbus Police say they told their parents that they were staying at the other child’s house.

Donavyn Haddock is described as a biracial male, 4’10”, 105 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-Shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Jeremiah Haddock is a biracial male, 5’1″, 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Caden Grace is a white male, 5’1″, 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. No description of what he was wearing at the time of their disappearance was made available.