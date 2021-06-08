Police looking for 2 suspects who ran over woman in Linden area carjacking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who carjacked two people, running over one of the victims in the process.

Police say the two victims were asleep in their vehicle at a gas station in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Street when the suspects removed them from the vehicle.

While driving away, the suspects ran over the leg of the 52-year-old female victim’s leg. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information on this carjacking to call the CPD Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.