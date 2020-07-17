Police: Larry Perry still missing, last seen near Edgewater Park in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are still searching for a missing adult last seen near Edgewater Park on July 3.

The Columbus Division of Police says Larry W. Perry, 46, was last seen walking with a black bookbag near Refugee Road and Hamilton Road.

Perry has not been in contact with his family and is known to stay in homeless encampments on the east and southeast side of Columbus. He’s also known as Willie.

He’s is 5-foot 2-inches, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4624.