COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police say a teen was shot in southeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched near the 1800 block of South 5th Street on a report of a shooting at 4:14 a.m., early Saturday.

According to police, a juvenile was shot and transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.