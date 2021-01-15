Police: Jogger robbed in Upper Arlington neighborhood

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman was robbed Thursday evening while jogging in an Upper Arlington neighborhood.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Waltham Road and Andover Road. Police say a woman was approached by a man wearing dark clothing, who ordered her to hand over several items.

Police are looking for information on the incident from potential witnesses or home owners with security cameras that may have captured images of the robbery or video of the suspect in the area.