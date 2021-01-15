Police: Jogger robbed in Upper Arlington neighborhood

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman was robbed Thursday evening while jogging in an Upper Arlington neighborhood.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Waltham Road and Andover Road. Police say a woman was approached by a man wearing dark clothing, who ordered her to hand over several items.

Police are looking for information on the incident from potential witnesses or home owners with security cameras that may have captured images of the robbery or video of the suspect in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools