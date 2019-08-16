Police investigating two shootings in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized in seperate shootings in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:17am, Friday, officers were called to the area of E. Main and 22nd streets on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.  

Later, at 6:35am, another shooting was reported at a residence in the 800 block of Kenwick Road. Officers state two suspects came into the home and demanded property. Shots were fired during the confrontation and a man living there was hit in the leg.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The suspects took off and have not been found.

Police continue to investigate both shootings.

