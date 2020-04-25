Police investigating suspicious items found in vehicle near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating suspicious items they found in a vehicle after a traffic stop in downtown Columbus.

According to Columbus police, at about 2am, officers conducted a traffic stop near Broad and Gay streets.

While investigating officers say they noticed suspicious items in the vehicle and contacted the bomb squad.

According to police, the situation has been contained and the scene cleared.

The driver was arrested on a traffic violation.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated, but have since reopened.