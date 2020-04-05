Police investigating suspicious death in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a suspicious death discovered Saturday in south Columbus.

According to police, they responded to a call of a dead body at approximately 4:45 p.m. to the 300 block of London Groveport Road.

When officers responded, they were taken to the area of 1601 Lockbourne Road, where the man’s body was discovered.

Police said no cause of death has been determined and they are treating it as a suspicious death.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.