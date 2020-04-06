Police investigating shooting on northeast side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was found shot in northeast Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, officers arrived to the 4300 block of Walford Street, where they found Rubesuza Jova, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Jova was being dropped off in the area and when he exited the passenger side of the vehicle, he was shot.

The suspect then ran into a home in the area.

The suspect is described as a black man approximately 6-feet tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a red t-shirt and had long dreadlocks.

Police did not release Jova’s condition.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-0877.