Police investigating second incident of house being shot in Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Upper Arlington are investigating another instance of a house being shot.

According to the Upper Arlington Police Division, at about 8 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Middlesex Road on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a that gunshots had been fired at a home in the area. No injuries were reported.

This is the second incident of a home being shot in the Upper Arlington area in the past three weeks.

On Jan. 23, a home in the 1700 block of Berkshire Road, which belonged to an Ohio Department of Health official, was also hit with gunfire.

According to police, there is no obvious connection between the two shootings, but both remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious behavior, have security cameras that may have captured video, or anyone with information to call 614-583-5175.

Police say there will be an increased officer presence in neighborhoods impacted by the shootings and ask residents to report suspicious behavior by calling the non-emergency number at 614-459-2800.