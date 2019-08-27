Police investigating peeping tom cases in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A number of women are warning others after they said a man lurked outside their homes, and in at least one case broke in, and touched himself inappropriately.

Columbus Police are looking into at least two of these cases.

One of the victims said the man was seen outside her home twice. The first time, he placed a chair right outside a window to look inside. The second time, he was caught on surveillance video touching himself while looking inside a different window.

In the video, you can see the man walks up to the front door with his hand in the front of his pants and then moves toward the living room window. That is where the victim said he pulled his pants down.

This all happened around 11 p.m., but earlier that day, another woman said she woke up to a man at the foot of her bed touching himself.

Both victims said they had children inside their homes at the time.

The women believe it is the same man and they want him caught.

“I don’t leave my house when it gets dark, my kids don’t ride the school bus anymore,” said Jewel Simpson, one of the victims. “I believe he has been out here more than once”

Police said the sexual assault unit is investigating. No official word yet on if the same person carried out both incidents.